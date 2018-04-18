Govt launches new programme to attract foreign students

‘Study in India’ programme of the HRD Ministry has been launched today by Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. With a vision to promote Indian education to foreign students, the initiative has identified 160 higher education institutes for the purpose.

Along with the Minister of External Affairs, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh and diplomats from over 30 countries attended the launch. The programme aims to promote Indian education to 2 lakh international students by 2023. 55% of the total seats will be available, under fee waiver scheme on merit basis.

The programme will however not affect the number of seats available for Indian students. As per the existing Government framework, provision of 10-15% supernumerary seats for foreign students is there.

The primary objective is branding Indian education system abroad as an attractive option; however the move also aims to improve the global ranking of higher educational institutes in the country.

The Government has also approved an expenditure of Rs. 150 crores for the ‘Study in India’ programme for two years 2018-19 and 2019-20 which will be primarily for brand promotion activities.

The venture will include easing of visa requirements for international students.

The portal will enable students from 30 countries across South Asia, Africa, CIS and Middle East to select and apply for different courses from 150 select Indian institutions which are high on NAAC and NIRF ranking.