How to make simple white sauce pasta

Do you wish to make a simple and delicious white sauce pasta? Then check out this recipe.

White Sauce Pasta

Ingredients

400 gm boiled pasta penne

1 large chopped capsicum (green pepper)

2 chopped red peppers

2 tbsp powdered corn flour

1 medium grated cheese cubes

1 tbsp oregano

1 tbsp thyme

1 tbsp paprika

1 cup boiled frozen sweet corn

200 gm boiled broccoli

1 tbsp butter

4 cloves grated garlic

2 cup milk

2 pinches powdered black pepper

Salt to taste

4 cups water

METHOD

Put the pan on medium flame, boil vegetables (sweet corn, capsicum, red peppers) till still crunchy. Add salt while you boil. Boil penne pasta on a medium flame. For the white sauce, put a pan on low-medium flame and melt butter. Add grated garlic and sauté for a minute. Add corn flour to the pan and sauté until the flour is mixed well. Add milk and stir it continuously to avoid any lumps. As the mixture gets the right consistency, add herbs oregano, thyme, paprika and black pepper powder. Dash some salt and mix well. Add grated cheese into the thick mixture and let it sit for a minute.

Now put the pan with white sauce on the burner and add all the boiled vegetables along with boiled pasta into it. Mix all ingredients well. While serving, top it with more grated cheese.