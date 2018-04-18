IPL 2018: Consecutive second win for Kolkata Knight Rider

KKR chased down the 161-run target in 18.5 overs. Rajasthan Royals posted 160/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik 42 (23) and Nitish Rana 35 (27) were at the crease. Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa added 69 runs for the second wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a bad start as they lost Chris Lynn on the second ball. After a bad start, Narine and Uthappa stabilised the KKR innings. They both hit the ball well and rotated the strike regularly. RR bowlers failed to take wickets and create pressure on the batsmen. Poor fielding added to the woes of Rajasthan Royals.

In the 15th match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals (RR) to bat first. The match is being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals made 160-8 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings turned out to be a roller coaster. While runs were coming at a decent pace, wickets kept falling as well. Rahane made 36 from 18. D Arcy Shorts finally found some form and made 44. Sunil Narine was very expensive, in fact, today’s spell was his most expensive in IPL ever. He gave away 48 runs.

Rahane played well but could not carry his innings for long. He was dismissed for 36. D Arcy Shorts was dismissed for a well made 44.