Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom’s final trailer out ,Watch Video

Universal pictures released the final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in leading roles is apart from all the dinosaurs.

The latest trailer gives the viewers complete idea of where the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic Park revival — Jurassic World — is headed.

The 2.34 minutes long video shows Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) return to the island to rescue his pet raptor Blue. The purpose was to save the animals that are last of their species. Things take turn for the worse very quickly and we see all these dinosaurs being showcased in cages and put up for auctions.