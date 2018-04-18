Kohli questions umpiring after broadcasters air wrong footage

The match played between RCB and Mumbai Indians was an interesting one in more than one way. The Captain of Mumbai hit an amazing 94 run knock to steer his team to victory. Rohit Sharma was the hero of the match with his exceptional innings.

It was during the 18th over of RCB’s innings. Jasprit Bumrah got Umesh Yadav Catch out by Rohit Sharma and it was Banglore’s 8th wicket. Moreover, Bumrah took the 100th wicket for Mumbai Indians in form of Umesh Yadav.

But when Umpires decided to re-look at the ball delivered and have third umpire’s review. However, when the replay was played, it showed Rohit’s leg to be substantially behind the line.

But later it was revealed that the replay played was actually not of the same ball as asked by the ground umpire. The audience watching the match noticed the presence of Umesh Yadav on the non-strikers’ end while it was his dismissal under consideration.

So I was just watching the replay of Umesh Yadav getting out. When they checked for the no ball, they showed Umesh Yadav on non strike. @imVkohli @IPL @StarSportsIndia #Fail #Cheat @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/WVBO1s9YrP — Ronak (@ronak_169) April 17, 2018

The tweets started flooding in. However, the incident did not make any effect on the game. RCB needed 77 runs off just 13 balls and were even otherwise destined to lose the match.