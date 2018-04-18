Lalu Yadav’s Son Tej Pratap gets engaged to Aishwarya Rai – See Pics

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to Aishwarya Rai at Hotel Maurya in Patna on Wednesday. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was not present in Patna for his son’s engagement. However, all close family members are friends were present for the ceremony.

Lalu’s sisters had travelled specially to the city for the engagement. Nearly 200 people were present at the hotel when Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai exchanged the rings.

As per a report in livecities, Priyanka Gandhi had been invited to the event. While she had accepted the invitation, it is not yet confirmed whether she attended the event or not.

Several other politicians were also expected to be a part of the engagement ceremony.

Aishwarya Rai is the eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai. While the engagement will be held on April 18, their marriage is likely to take place in May this year.