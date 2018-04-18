Mega-combat exercise of IAF drill close to China border

The ongoing nationwide mega-combat exercise of the Indian Air Force (IAF) began in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday to examine the strategic preparedness of its infrastructure in the area.

Though IAF officials maintained a distance from the media, sources said the exercise — ‘Gagan Shakti’ — began around 6.30 a.m. at Chinyalisaur town, 230km from the Indo-China border.

The first An-32 transport aircraft carrying IAF personnel landed at the Chinyalisaur airstrip around 7.15 am. The aircraft made a second landing at the airstrip at 7.45 am and a third at 8.01 am, the exercise would continue in Chinyalisaur till Sunday the sources said.

‘Gagan Shakti’- the IAF’s biggest such exercise in decades, to examine its operational preparedness with a focus on dealing with all possible security challenges, including from China and Pakistan.

The two-week drill started on April 8 and would continue till the 22nd of this month, officials had said.