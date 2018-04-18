Minor raped & videographed by neighbors’; mother registers complaint

The nation is triggered and outraged over the Kathua rape case- both online and on the streets.

After the horrifying case was made public, it seems as though more and more crimes against women & children are committed.

A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor in outer Delhi’s Rohini area.

However, the family of the girl came to know about the incident only after they received a video of their daughter being raped on WhatsApp.

According to reports, the police have arrested three accused, including the neighbor who raped the girl and two others who shot the video on Monday night from Mangolpur Kalan area.

A young man, identified as Bunty, lured the girl to a community center, took her to a secluded place and raped her, police said.

The two friends who accompanied him videographed the act.

The accused further threatened the girl of severe consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

Though the girl kept quiet, her mother received a video on her WhatsApp showing the accused forcing himself on her daughter following which she informed the police.

A case under the appropriate section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

The girl’s family has also alleged that they are facing pressure from the family of the accused to withdraw the case.

“Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have a strong hold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurizing us to leave the locality,” said the child’s mother.

Meanwhile, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has condemned the Kathua rape case.

He has said that the Kathua gang-rape case is a shameful incident.