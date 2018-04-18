Mob thrashing man alleging robbery caught on camera: Three arrested

mob thrashed and hung man

A man in Bihar was thrashed and hung upside down after he had allegedly stolen a mobile phone. The incident took place in Darbhanga’s Hingoli village.

Three people have, meanwhile, been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Wednesday, a man is seen hitting the alleged accused repeatedly while a group of people including men and women stand as mere spectators surrounding him.

The alleged accused is then hanged from a height with the help of a thick metal chain, revealed the 30-second clip.

