Mob thrashing man alleging robbery caught on camera: Three arrested

A man in Bihar was thrashed and hung upside down after he had allegedly stolen a mobile phone. The incident took place in Darbhanga’s Hingoli village.

Three people have, meanwhile, been arrested in connection with the incident.

See Video:

#WATCH Man beaten and hung upside down for stealing a mobile phone in Darbhanga’s Hingoli village. Police says, ‘3 people who thrashed the man have been arrested.’ #Bihar pic.twitter.com/KOzE1XBo9D — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Wednesday, a man is seen hitting the alleged accused repeatedly while a group of people including men and women stand as mere spectators surrounding him.

The alleged accused is then hanged from a height with the help of a thick metal chain, revealed the 30-second clip.