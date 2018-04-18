Narendra Modi should take his own advice to me and speak up: Manmohan Singh

Speaking about the horrific Kathua and Unnao rapes which have left the nation shocked and disgusted, former prime minister Manmohan Singh took a dig at Narendra Modi, saying that the latter “should follow his own advice to me” and “speak more often”.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Singh said that he was glad that Modi has finally broken his prolonged silence regarding the incidents on Ambedkar Jayanti.

However, he added that the latter’s delay in raising the issue earlier had allowed people to believe that one could get away with heinous crimes without being penalised.

He said that while the state governments are responsible for the enforcement of law and order in their respective states, the Centre should send them instructions on how to bring it under control.

Singh also addressed the growing concern in the banking sector, in terms of the number of scams that have come to light in the recent months, saying that it called for the “sector to be overhauled”.