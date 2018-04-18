PM Modi and BJP President AMIT Shah pay tribute to Lingayat

With the Karnataka elections just shy of a month, the ruling party and the opposition are in the state, trying to rally the people over to their side.

The parties are in a tug-of-war over state’s Lingayat-Veerashaiva votes finds new impetus with the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara, the 12th-century saint revered by both sects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Bhagwan Basaveshwara, revered by the Lingayat community that forms a substantial chunk of votes in poll-bound Karnataka.

READ ALSO: Karnataka Elections: Protest breakout over ticket distribution

This is his Twitter post:

On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us. Bhagwan Basaveshwara brought our society together and gave importance to knowledge. pic.twitter.com/akJPVyuH5D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2018

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the saint on the banks of river Thames in London, back home in India, BJP President Amit Shah started his next round of campaign with a visit to a Basaveshwara statue.

Amit Shah: “Lord Basaveshwara committed his life to abolish various evils of the society.”

He also offered floral tributes to a statue of the saint in the poll-bound state.

READ ALSO: AMIT SHAH GARLANDS LINGAYAT GOD; BREAKING NEWS

A BJP MP said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cannot be allowed the privilege.

“Siddaramaiah should not be allowed to garland any statue of Basaveshwara throughout the state,” said Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP lawmaker from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

She went on to add, “Mr. Siddaramaiah split the Lingayat community only with an intention to gain votes and create a vote bank for his party… I request all the Lingayats and Veerashaivas to bar Siddaramaiah from garlanding Basaveshwara’s statue.”

The Lingayats have been traditional BJP voters but Congress’ masterstroke to provide the community with religious minority status has rattled the BJP which fears that the Lingayats may switch loyalty in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The Lingayats had been demanding the minority status for long, which will give them access to government grants and advantages in education among other benefits.

READ ALSO: Congress leader Nagma sings a Rajini movie song for Rahul Gandhi: Video

WHAT ABOUT CONGRESS?

Congress is nowhere behind, the party has made similar plans for the Chief Minister.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered his tribute to the saint.

My tributes to Basavanna on the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanti. ??? ?????? ??? ??????? ??????? ???? ???????????? ???? ????? , ???? ????? ?????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2018

Though Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih has maintained silence on the BJP’s outburst, his home minister, Ramalinga Reddy, lost his cool. “Who is she? Who is she to tell us? Basaveshwara is not the property of Shobha Karandlaje,” Reddy said.