Rs 500 notes printing ceased since last November at Nashik

The printing of currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 20 has decreased by about 44% at the Nashik-based Currency Note Press (CNP).

While printing of Rs 500 notes was stopped in November last year, printing of Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 20 notes was ceased on April 1 this year. The printing of Rs 500 notes was stopped because CNP-Nashik had completed the target of printing 1,800 million pieces set by RBI for 2017-18. Similarly, it had to stop printing of currency notes of Rs 20 and Rs 100 on April 1 as new designs had been planned for these notes.

Read More: Dalit and women’s rights groups plan protests during Modi’s visit to Britain

As far as printing of Rs 200 note is concerned, RBI had placed orders to CNP-Devas in Madhya Pradesh, following which Nashik ceased production. CNP-Nashik is currently printing notes in the denomination of Rs 10 and Rs 50 only.