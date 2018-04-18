Siddaramaiah takes another dig at BJP,says “BJP is a party of criminals”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s another attack against BJP ahead of polls .Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the party of harbouring criminals.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is guilty of thinking like criminals. “It (BJP) is a party of criminals. Not all of them are criminals but they should not think like criminals,” he said in what has become a major Congress vs BJP battle ahead of state elections here next month.

Siddaramaiah has been leading Congress’ charge against BJP in Karnataka – attacking the party on numerous issues including treatment of farmers, accusations of helping corporations and on PM Modi-led government’s recommendation to the 15th Finance Commission to use the 2011 census to determine how much money the Centre will devolve to different state governments.

Also Read : Narendra Modi should take his own advice to me and speak up: Manmohan Singh

He has also attacked BJP’s state chief and CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa with whom he has engaged in Twitter duels. To counter him and his party, BJP national chief Amit Shah too has fired one salvo after another. Blaming the Karnataka government for corruption and mis-rule, he said on Wednesday that both the CM and his government is guilty of sleeping in the name of governance.