Simple tomato chutney to complete your Kerala breakfast

The previous day we learned to make idiyappam and a tasty egg curry to go with. Let’s take it up a notch and make this delicious chutney.

Tomato Chutney

This tangy-sweet tomato chutney tastes great and is the perfect companion for idiyappam and dosas at breakfast. It needs very little time to cook. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

3 tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 medium-sized onion

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

6-7 curry leaves

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

A handful of coriander leaves

How To Prepare

Sauté the onions first.

Add sliced tomatoes and

The spices to the pan and continue frying.

Add the coriander leaves

And some water to the mix.

Tangy tomato chutney is ready!