Summer Season Woes: pipeline water supply to start soon

The weather is slowing turning to warm days, and soon the summer season will fall on the nation.

Besides the temperature, what the people are more worried about is the availability of water.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday passed orders sanctioning Rs 200 crore for the effective distribution of piped water supply during this summer.

READ ALSO: Disadvantages of drinking too much water

In a high-level meeting, the CM discussed the distribution of water during the summer month- May & June; and what summer management schedules have the civic bodies such as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Chennai metro water board taken into consideration.

Based on the outcome of the meeting Palaniswami sanctioned Rs 120 crore to provide water in all urban areas and in the case of rural pocket a sum of `50 crore will be allocated to enhance drinking water supply, a press release from the secretariat said.

READ ALSO: Recipe: Cool down your summer with this healthy mocktails

He also enquired about the tail end areas in Chennai where water supply is an issue and directed the officials to ensure that the water tankers are operated to meet the summer demand. The CM also sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage board to upkeep the maintenance of drinking water and the drainage connections in rural areas.

In a related development, Palaniswami also reviewed the Fasl Bima Yojana scheme of the center that aims to increase the crop insurance in the state and instructed the top state officials to review the districts on drinking water supply and the status of crop insurances.

READ ALSO: Unbelievable benefits of drinking a glass hot water with cardamom before sleeping

Deputy chief minister O. Pannerselvam, power minister Thangamani and local administration minister S.P. Velumani also took part in the meeting summer management plan meeting, which also discussed the uninterrupted power supply during summer. Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, agriculture secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of revenue administration and disaster management K. Satyagopal also took part in the meet.