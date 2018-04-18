Telugu actress leaks personal video of Sri Reddy to expose her: Video

Ever since Sri Reddy has come out in the open and spoken about the casting couch prevalent in the Tollywood industry, several shocking revelations have been made. In the latest turn of events, a social activist by the name Sandhya spoke up against Jeevitha Rajasekhar and her husband. during a show on a TV channel.

She claimed that Jeevitha Rajasekhar used to exploit younger females to help satisfy her husband’s sexual fantasies. “Jeevitha Rajasekhar used to bring girls to satisfy the sexual pleasures of her husband, Rajasekhar. She used to blackmail the working women who live in Ameerpet area emotionally.” stated the activist as per reports on Tollywood.net.

See Video:

Source: Tv9

Jeevitha Rajashekar then held a press meeting to talk about allegations made against her. She also spoke up about Sri Reddy. She went to addresses the media to find out what her real problem was and what was it that the Telugu industry was not giving her. In fact, to make a strong statement, the actress leaked a private video of Sri Reddy where the Telugu actress is saying she will be in sexy mood 24*7.

After this video, Jeevitha reveals that it would be hard for people to believe that she was exploited in the industry.

These revelations have begun after Sri Reddy came out in the open to talk about the filmmakers, actors and other personalities who sexually exploited her. She also showed proof of all the statements she made. Post her revelations, the Telugu film Chambers of Commerce has set up a committee for actresses to address the issue of sexual exploitation.