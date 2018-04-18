Ten dead, many injured in West Bengal twin storms, rains lash Odisha

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain falls were passed through in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on Tuesday. At least ten persons were lost their lives and several others were injured in Bengal after strong winds of up to 98 km per hour hit the city and its nearest areas.

According to a metrological office, a norwester – seasonal storm common in this part of the world – with gale speed of 84 km per hour hit the city and other south Bengal districts around 7:42 pm. Another storm struck Kolkata and adjoining districts with a wind speed of up to 98 km soon after 7:55 pm.

The aftermath of such strong lighting caused the loss of several lives, many of them survived with minor or major injuries. The climate was most devastated and lunatic form, took more time to get back in normal motion. The death reports have been rushed to the authorities, all of them cause of the Thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain falls.

While four deaths were reported in the capital, one died in Bankura district and the remaining four in Howrah district, police said. One death was reported in Hooghly district.

Two persons, who were travelling in an auto rickshaw, died on Lenin Sarani when a tree fell on the vehicle, in Kolkata. One person was died when a house collapsed in Anandapur area in the eastern part while a pedestrian was killed when a tree fell on his head in Behala on the southern outskirts. Three died in Belur and one in Dumurjola of Howrah district, state police control room officials said. One person died after being struck by lightning in Indus of Bankura district. Electrocution claimed one life in Hooghly district.

Metro services were obstructed for over two hours after uprooted trees disrupted train movement between Belgachia and Dum Dum stations, among other areas, in the capital. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation pressed into service a disaster management team to clear the debris. Eastern and South Eastern Railway sources said suburban train services in Sealdah and Howrah divisions were affected as overhead wires snapped during the storm.