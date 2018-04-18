These are the ex. lovers of Bollywood who reunited in films

Kalank looks like one of those multi-starrers that we have all grown up on. Kalank is special for one more reason. It will bring together Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after more than two decades. They were one of the most loved onscreen pairs ever in the ’90s. That made us cull out all the ex-lovers of B-town who came together for good scripts and for their fans.

Madhuri Dixit- Sanjay Dutt

These two have done amazing films together. It was during Saajan that rumours about their proximity were rife. Reports suggest they had the most loving relationship but when Sanjay got embroiled in court cases, the actresses decided to stay away. It has been more than two decades and it is time enough to bury the hatchet and come together in films. Both of them have moved on and are proud parents to beautiful kids. Now both are coming back with Kalank.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor

Ranbir and Sonam debuted together in 2007 with Saawariya. During the shoot of the film, there were reports of them getting close but later they broke up. Ranbir quickly moved on to Deepika Padukone. Since then they never did a film together until the Sanjay Dutt biopic happened. Yes, the two are coming together in the film and we can’t wait to watch them together.

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor

Many shipped these two together because they looked incredibly hot with each other. But later Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone broke up. We had never thought that they will ever come together as their split was pretty public and heartbreaking but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani happened and turned out to be a blockbuster!

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif did Ek Tha Tiger when they had already broken up. Many years later, they did Tiger Zinda Hai together.

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

Again this was one pair nobody thought would ever reconcile. But guess, with age, you realise it’s silly to be cross with your ex and not do films, much to your fans’ disappointment. So they came together for a film called Police Force in 2004, after reportedly breaking up in 1999.