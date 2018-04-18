This is the reason why Banyan Tree in Telangana put on a drip

700-year-old Banyan tree was essentially brought back to life with the help of a drip in Telangana. According to news agency ANI, one of its branches was infected by termites. Desperate to save the tree, officials put up drips filled with diluted pesticides to kill off the insects. The majestic tree, in the state’s Mahabubnagar district, spreads across three acres and is believed to be the second biggest Banyan tree in the world.

World’s second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is on saline drip as part of the rejuvenation of the tree that is almost dying.The tree is given treatment by injecting diluted chemical to kill termite population that infested it. pic.twitter.com/0ADu5jbAd2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

A major tourist reaction, the tree is popularly referred to as “Pillalamarri” or “Peerla Marri” in Telangana. However, it has been shut to the public since last December, after one of its branches came crashing down due to the rampant termite infestation, reports Telangana Today.

Also Read: How ‘Golden Shower Tree’ blooms during the time of Vishu?

Alarmed officials put up drips of the diluted chemical Chlorpyrifos for every two metres of the giant banyan tree in an attempt to get rid of the wood-destroying insects. Photos show the chemical is administered to the giant tree much in the way a saline drip would be administered to a patient in the hospital.