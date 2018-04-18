This is what actor Vijay Sethupathi has to say about kathua rape case

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi says he feels distressed to see educated people supporting the criminals in the Asifa case. The actor says that any punishment would not compensate the pain and agony of the eight-year-old and her parents.

“People don’t know how to behave and respect women in this world and proper awareness campaign must be conducted. Every one of us should understand that there are women in our own house”, said the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi also donated his blood for the Stunt Union today. The actor said, “During the film shoot, stunt people are shedding the blood for us and this is nothing compare to their sacrifice and hard work”.

On the film front, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with multiple films including Junga, Seethakathi, Super Deluxe and 96.