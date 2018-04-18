UAE with new law against beggars and those who recruit beggars

The anti-begging Federal Law, UAE has passed which punishes anyone caught begging in the country with a Dh5,000 fine and up to three months in prison, announced the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday. The new law, which comes ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to put an end to beggary system.

Those who regulate and control gangs of beggars will get imprisonment sentence of not less than six months as well as a minimum fine of Dh100, 000. Similar punishments will be given to those who recruit workers as beggars.

Moreover, anyone who is caught begging, yet is proven to have an income and is in good shape and health, will receive the maximum punishment that is possible. Maximum punishment will also be handed to those who use any forms of scams to deceive the public and play with their emotions, including faking disabilities or injuries.

Just last month, the UAE saw its first case of exploitation of people of determination for begging by an Asian national, who forced 15 male victims into begging.

The Sharjah Prosecution charged the man with human trafficking in accordance with Federal Law No. 51 of 2006 combating human trafficking crimes, as amended by Federal Law No. 1 of 2015.

The ministry said that beggars try to deceive people by appealing to their emotions, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. In the first half of Ramadan last year, the Abu Dhabi Police arrested 207 beggars, while at least 65 beggars, including 10 women, were caught in Dubai.