Uber driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman passenger

A driver working with Uber, has been arrested for having masturbated in front of a female passenger on Sunday, 15 April, in Delhi.

Investigations revealed that the man was also carrying a fake driver’s license.

The man, Mewat native Shokeen Khan, was arrested on the night of the incident.

Also Read : This is what happened to a woman during an UBER test drive

The report mentions that the woman, who is employed in a private company, was on her way from work in the Uber, when Khan began to masturbate in front of her.

The incident reportedly took place somewhere near the National Museum on Janpath.

A senior police officer told.The woman pressed the panic button and called the police.

Khan’s license, which was fake, had not been checked by the concerned cab-aggregators. Khan is currently under police custody.

Uber is yet to comment on the incident.