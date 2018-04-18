Varun Dhawan paid 4 times higher than Katrina Kaif: See Amount

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to begin work on his upcoming film ABCD 3. In the film, Katrina is going to romance with Varun Dhawan. ABCD 3 will be made on a big budget, and big names like Varun, Katrina, Remo D’Souza, and Prabhudeva will be linked to the film, according to reports.

The much-awaited film is likely to be made in 4D. Varun’s stature has skyrocketed in Bollywood after giving 10 back to back hit films.

According to reports, Varun will be paid a sum of Rs 32 crores for ABCD 3. If reports are to be believed, Varun is being paid 4 times higher than what Katrina will be paid for ABCD 3. Reports claim that Katrina will be paid Rs 7 crore in fees amount for the ABCD 3.

Varun Dhawan was launched in the year 2012 and he has not yet delivered any flop. Meanwhile, Katrina has also emerged as the top actress in the film industry since she joined the industry 12 years back.