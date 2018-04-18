Yami Gautam fired Gym trainer introduced by ex. lover Pulkit Samrat

Yami Gautam reportedly fired her gym instructor Sameer Ansari, who was also training her former boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

Yami was reportedly introduced to this gym trainer Samir Ansari by alleged former lover Pulkit Samrat. According to Timesnow.com, both Yami and Pulkit shared a common trainer but now that the two have broken-up, looks like the actress wants to move on totally.

Both Yami and Pulkit never really admitted to being in a relationship and neither did they talk about the alleged break-up. However, rumours are rife that the duo has parted ways.

They have featured together in ‘Sanam Re’ and ‘Junooniyat’ and during this time rumours about them being a couple started doing the rounds. It caught more fire after reports suggesting trouble in Pulkit and Shweta Rohira’s marriage emerged.

However, the duo decided to remain tight-lipped about the whole issue. Meanwhile, Pulkit separated from his wife in November 2015.