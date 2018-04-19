3 Pakistani girls suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by uncle

Three girls in Pakistan’s Punjab province suffered burn injuries in an acid attack on Thursday when they were attacked by the sisters’ uncle for refusing a marriage proposal.

The sisters and their friend, university students who were standing at a bus stop in Dang district of Gujarat in the morning when the men arrived on a motorcycle and hurled acid on the girls, according to reports.

The girls suffered burns on their face and arms and were admitted to a hospital, according to police.

Read More: Air raid against Islamic State had carried out: Iraq

“The primary suspect was the uncle of the two sisters who were attacked. Another accused was identified as the uncle’s friend,” Dang police station SHO Ameer Abbas was quoted as saying in the report.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz have sought a detailed report of the case.

They have also instructed senior police officials to ensure the arrest of the accused within 24 hours, the report said.