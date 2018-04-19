Air raid against Islamic State had carried out: Iraq

The Iraqi air force on Thursday carried out a “deadly raid” against positions of the Islamic State group in neighboring Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office said.

Abadi ruled the strike against the jihadists “because of the danger they pose to Iraqi territory,” a statement said.

“These raids demonstrate the growing capacity of our armed forces to hunt down and liquidate terrorists,” it added.

Iraq declared victory in December against IS, which launched a sweeping offensive in 2014 and at one point curbed a third of the country.

The jihadists still regulating pockets of desert along the border with Syria, where Iraq had already carried out limited raids against IS before Thursday’s strike.

