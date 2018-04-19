Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gets injured in the shooting set

Akshay-action

With Gold slated for August 2018 release, Akshay Kumar is already busy shooting for his next film Kesari. And on Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor got injured on the sets of the film while shooting for a power-packed action sequence.

According to a report in Zoom TV, Akshay suffered an injury in his ribs during the shooting of the climax and had to take a break from the shooting on Wednesday. Despite being advised bed rest, Akshay has continued to stay at the location in Wai and refused to return to Mumbai for a short break. In fact, he has a chopper on standby in case he changes his mind.

Based on the battle of Sarigarhi, Kesari will see Akshay play Havildar Ishwar Singh, who led the Sikhs in the fight.

