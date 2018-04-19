Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gets injured in the shooting set

With Gold slated for August 2018 release, Akshay Kumar is already busy shooting for his next film Kesari. And on Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor got injured on the sets of the film while shooting for a power-packed action sequence.

According to a report in Zoom TV, Akshay suffered an injury in his ribs during the shooting of the climax and had to take a break from the shooting on Wednesday. Despite being advised bed rest, Akshay has continued to stay at the location in Wai and refused to return to Mumbai for a short break. In fact, he has a chopper on standby in case he changes his mind.

Based on the battle of Sarigarhi, Kesari will see Akshay play Havildar Ishwar Singh, who led the Sikhs in the fight.