Credibility of judges attacked, court ruled that the death was due to “natural causes”

All petitions seeking independent probe into Special CBI Judge B H Loya’s death, The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, pronounced its verdict after hearing a clutch of petitions. The top court ruled that the death was due to “natural causes”.

Here’s what the Supreme Court said:

Petitioners tried to ‘scandalize’ judiciary

The apex court said that attempts were made to scandalize the judiciary by leveling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of the Bombay High Court.

‘No reason to doubt statements of four judges’

There is no reason to doubt statements of four judges on circumstances leading to the death of Loya and the documents placed on record and their scrutiny establishes that Loya’s death was due to natural cause, the bench said.

‘Litigation frivolous and motivated’

The apex court said frivolous and motivated litigation has been filed to settle political rivalry. The judges also discussed the increasing instances of misuse of public interest litigation and said the present petitions seemed to be a case in point.

‘Attacks made on the credibility of judges’

The judgment said even two judges of the SC bench which heard the petitions were not spared by the petitioners. Serious attacks were also made on the credibility of two Bombay High Court judges.

‘Can’t settle political scores in courts’

The top court also said the court should not be the venue to settle political scores.