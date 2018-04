Cuba marked the end of an era on Thursday as Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally elected as the country’s new President, succeeding Raul Castro and becoming the first non-Castro to lead the island in six decades.

Read More: 3 Pakistani girls suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by uncle

Mr. Diaz-Canel — a top Communist Party figure who has served as first vice president since 2013 — is the island’s first leader born after the 1959 revolution.