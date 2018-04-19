Dance-couple’s acrobatic yoga kiss become internet’s favorite: Video

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are truly made-for-each-other. The couple that tied the nuptial knot last year in December keeps giving marriage goals. Their latest Instagram video is a classic specimen.

In the video, we can see Aashka and Brent working out in a unique way. Brent, who is lying on the floor with his legs up in the air, balances Aashka, as she does various Yoga postures. Throughout the session, they keep holding each other’s hands. But the most beautiful part is that in the end, Brent lifts his head to plant a kiss on his wife’s lips.

Watch the video below: