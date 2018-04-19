‘Gayle Storm’ set a huge target for Hyderabad in IPL 2018: Ton for Gayle

Chris Gayle struck a brilliant century helping Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) post 193/3 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Gayle remained unbeaten. This was Gayle’s sixth IPL century, maximum by any player.

He remained unbeaten on 104 off 63 balls. His innings was laced with 11 sixes and a solitary four. Both Lokesh Rahul and Gayle stitched a 53-run opening wicket partnership. Rahul departed for 18 runs in the 8th over.

Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with 18 runs hitting two fours and one six. After his dismissal, Karun Nair came along and ably supported the star of the match Gayle. All SRH bowlers faced the wrath of Gayle’s power hitting.

Rashid Khan (1/55) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/28) in particular bore the brunt of Gayle’s anger. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the sole economical bowler in the SRH outfit. He finished with bowling figures of 1/25 in 4 overs.