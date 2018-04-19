Here is a beautiful Model from Dubai, looks like an Indian very much

Hello friends, Today we are going to talk about a diva who is making everyone crazy using her beauty. She is one of the most beautiful models of Dubai and now she is working in Indian film industry.

This Dubai model just looks like an Indian girl and you cannot tell that she is a foreigner. The name of the actress we are talking about is Catherine Tresa.

Catherine was born in Dubai on 10th September 1990. She spends her childhood in Dubai and done her schooling from Dubai as well. Then she came to India and started her acting training to fulfil her childhood dream.

Catherine, she is so beautiful just like an Indian princess. With her acting skill and beauty now she has become a famous south Indian actress. She is from Dubai but she looks perfect in Indian traditional dresses.

In a short period of time, she has created a big fan base and worked in so many Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Friends, please let me know out of 10 how many ratings you are willing to give for our Dubai princess.