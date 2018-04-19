Hot Photoshoot Of Malayalam Actress Mythili

Actress Mythili made her debut in the film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. She has starred in over 20 films.She is a trained classical dancer.

She debuted in Ranjith’s crime drama film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. She acted in Salt N’ Pepper which subsequently earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at Filmfare Awards South. She made her playback singing debut with Malayalam thriller Loham (The Yellow Metal).

