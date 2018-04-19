How Does Drinking Coffee Help You Lose Weight?

Coffee offers a wealth of health benefits — there’s its well-known ability to temporarily boost concentration and alertness, and drinking coffee might also lower your risk of liver disease and type 2 diabetes.

Black coffee is a healthier alternative to coffee flavoured with calorie-laden cream and sugar, and it might also help you lose weight. Just make sure you don’t overdo it — too much caffeine can have negative health effects.

Drinking a cup in the morning helps you slim down because it is capable of boosting your metabolism. Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you, in turn, to burn more fat.

Cut Calories, Lose Weight

If you drink coffee, serving it black is your best option for weight loss. Black coffee is calorie-free — it’s the cream and sugar that can pack on the pounds. A single cup of coffee with 2 teaspoons of sugar and an ounce of half-and-half has 69 calories. And because the average American drinks roughly 3 cups of coffee a day, that adds up to an extra 207 calories. If you were to switch from coffee with sugar and cream to black coffee every day for a year, you’d save more than 75,000 calories — the equivalent of almost 22 pounds of fat.

Black Coffee and Weight Loss

There’s also some evidence linking coffee itself to weight loss and weight control. One study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology in 2015, studied the dietary habits of more than 93,000 people to look for patterns between coffee consumption and weight. The study authors observed that people who drank more coffee had a lower risk of obesity, as well as a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A study with laboratory animals, published in Nutrition & Diabetes in 2014, found that mice that consumed coffee and were fed a high-fat diet gained weight more slowly than the mice that didn’t drink coffee.

Observational research and animal studies aren’t bulletproof evidence that coffee will help you shed pounds, but they hint that it might offer weight-loss benefits.

Also Read: A Daily Cup Of Tea To Control High BP