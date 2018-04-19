how-to-find-a-perfume-that-is-right-for-you

Picking perfumes can be hard. Be specific beforehand to save time while choosing fragrance notes.Finding a perfume that is just right for you can feel like an overwhelming task.

Have an idea of what you are going to buy before you get into the store. If you don’t know anything about fragrances, you will be amazed to learn that there are literally hundreds of fragrances.

It is advisable to buy EDP (eau de parfum) than EDT (eau de toilette). EDP’s have a higher concentration of fragrance and will last longer.

To evaluate any fragrance, you must first smell it on a smelling strip, like it, then apply it on your skin to see how it evolves over time. As you spray the fragrance on a smelling strip, the first whiff of the fragrance is called the top note. This will last for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the fragrance design.

Immediately after you will be introduced to the core of the fragrance called the heart. This will last from 10 to 45 minutes. This is much more in line with how the fragrance will continue to smell like. Then you have the dry down, which is called the base note. This is the lingering essence of the fragrance. If you like the fragrance transition on your skin, that would be the ideal perfume selection for you.

When selecting a fragrance, ensure that after you have sampled three to four fragrances, you ask for coffee beans. This helps you neutralize your sense of smell and you can continue to smell more fragrances.

While trying fragrances, do not stick to only one spot such as the wrist. Keep on changing your trying spots.

Don’t stick to the perfume’s description to form your opinion. There are hundreds of ingredients, so don’t let descriptions make your decision. Always try and feature your love to notes that love you too.

Check the intensity of the perfume. Usually, the fluid having 20-40 percent intensity can be the best deal and is perfect picking for any occasion. So, don’t forget to check the fluids intensity.

FRAGRANCE FAMILIES

Fresh – Fragrances categorized as fresh often include “green” notes, like fresh-cut grass, the smell of spring in the air, light citruses and airy notes. If you have an outdoorsy personality, a fragrance with fresh notes might be best for you.

Floral – Probably the most popular of all fragrance categories, floral scents encompass a wide range of blooms, from a single rose petal to a medley of floral bouquets. Floral scents may include notes of jasmine, carnation, gardenia, orange blossom, rose, lily of the valley, tuberose … you name it. Floral scents can be powdery or sweet, depending on their combinations. If you enjoy the scent of a particular flower, maybe you should try fragrances that include notes of that flower.

Oriental – Just like its name suggests, the Oriental fragrance group is comprised of notes that are rich, bold and overall exotic. Notes like amber and vanilla are oftentimes present in the oriental group. Oriental fragrances lean toward the “heavier” side and are more sensual fragrances, ideal for nighttime wear or romantic occasions.

Woods (or Chypre) – this fragrance group consists of your aromatic wood and moss notes — sandalwood, cedarwood, oak. Patchouli is sometimes present, as is vetiver and pine. Many masculine fragrances fall into this category, given the richness of woody scents.

FRAGRANCE PERSONALITY

Outdoorsy or sporty – If you live by a who-needs-makeup philosophy and your idea of weekend fun is camping in the great outdoors, you may prefer a fresh, citrus fragrance. Citrus fragrances are invigorating and light, unlike orientals which tend to command a room. Your personality type doesn’t want the fragrance to stand out, rather complement your personality. You may lean toward unisex and green, herbaceous fragrances as well.

Examples: Guerlain Eau de Guerlain, Chanel Cristalle, Eau de Cartier, Jo Malone Grapefruit, Dior Eau Savage, Yves Saint LaurentY

Elegant – Maybe your weekends are lined up with black-tie dinner parties, and the fragrance is much more than an afterthought. Oriental fragrances may be the best option for you. Rich and opulent, these fragrances stand out and linger for hours. You may prefer a floral oriental (orange flower, vanilla) or a woody oriental (sandalwood, patchouli and spice).

Examples: Kenzo Flower, Guerlain L’Instant de Guerlain, Armani Code Pour Femme, Dolce & Gabbana the One, Yves Saint Laurent Opium, Shalimar by Guerlain, Calvin Klein Obsession

Girl-Next-Door – You have that certain Jennifer Aniston appeal; a little shy, a little sexy, but overall the girl he (or she) takes home to Mom. Fresh, clean scents are ideal as are woody florals. The latter might seem slightly more masculine, but woody notes can really bring out a shy girl’s sex appeal.

Examples: Christian Dior’s J’adore, Estee Lauder Pure White Linen, Victoria Secret’s Very Sexy, Tom Ford Black Orchid, Calvin Klein Secret Obsession

All-American Guy – You’re athletic, handsome and playful. Your fragrance must be able to stand up to the challenge, but not overwhelm the room. Fresh, water scents are great options, as are light woods.

Examples: Bvlgari Aqua, Lacoste Challenge, Davidoff Cool Water, Touch for Men by Burberry, L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme, Clean Men by Dlish

Sophisticated, Modern Man – You keep up with the latest clothing trends and prefer your fitted trousers to Euro-shoes to jeans any day. A touch of classic goes a long way. Fresh, crisp fragrances are perfect for you. Throw in some sweet florals and you’ve got a winner.

Examples: Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme by Giorgio Armani, Sean John Unforgivable, HM by Hanae Mori, Banana Republic Republic of Men

