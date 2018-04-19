how-to-make-pasta-at-home

Pasta is one of the most popular Italian recipes. This easy-to-make recipe can be easily prepared at home using some simple Ingredients.

Ingredients

250 g – Pasta

1 cup – Tomato puree

1/2 cup – Onion -garlic paste

1 tsp – green chilly paste

1/2 cup – peas

spices to be mixed together

salt to taste

1 tsp – red chilli powder

1 tsp – Oregano

1 tsp – pepper Corn powder

2 tbsp – Olive oil

How to Make Pasta

Boil plenty of water in a vessel, add pasta and 1/2 tsp oil.

Cook till pasta becomes a little tender.

Drain excess water in a colander ( keep 2 tbsp of this water or further use).

Heat olive oil in a pan, add onion- garlic paste.

Saute for 5 minutes till brownish in colour.

Add peas and spices which were mixed together.

Add tomato puree and chilly paste.

Saute and cook till oil comes out from edges.

Add pasta and 2 tbsp of pasta water.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Mix well and transfer to serving plate.

