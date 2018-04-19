India’s image has “taken a beating” with an increased of ‘crimes and rapes’

Against the recent rape incidents, and ado all over, the Bombay High Court on Thursday observed sharply that India’s image has “taken a beating” with an increased perception abroad that it is a “country of crimes and rapes”.

A division bench of Justice SC Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre said besides an impression that “liberal and secular people are not safe”, due to the prevailing scenario, the rest of world is hesitant to engage with India on educational or cultural matters.

“Anywhere we go, we have to answer a barrage of questions. Unfortunate that today, the image is such that those living abroad feel only rapes and crimes take place in India.

“They are under the impression that liberal, open-minded and secular people can’t be safe here and are bound to be attacked. The country’s image is suffering due to acts of a few,” the bench observed.

It said that no international body is keen to be part of “our educational-cultural projects and even investors show initial enthusiasm but pull out later”.

The court’s candid observations came while hearing the petitions filed by the kin of slain rationalists — Narendra Dabholkar on 20 August, 2013 in Pune and Communist stalwart Govind Pansare on 20 February, 2015 in Kolhapur — seeking a court-monitored investigation.

Representing the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Maharashtra CID’s senior counsel Ashok Mundargi informed the court that there appears little hope now of achieving any substantial breakthrough from further field.