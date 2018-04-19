The latest news of mass death sentence shocked the world; Iraqi courts have sentenced to death a total of more than 300 people, including many foreigners, for belonging to the Islamic State group, judicial sources reported Wednesday.

The suspects are being attempted by two courts, one near the former jihadist stronghold of Mosul in northern Iraq and another in Baghdad which is dealing notably with foreigners and women.

Since January in the capital, 103 foreign nationals have been condemned to death — including six Turks sentenced on Wednesday — and 185 to life in prison, according to a judicial source.

Most of the women sentenced were from Turkey and republics of the former Soviet Union.

In January, an Iraqi court condemned a German woman to death sentence after proving her guilty of belonging to Islamic State while on Tuesday a French woman was sentenced to life in prison.

At the court in Tel Keif near Mosul, 212 people have been sentenced to death, 150 to life in prison and 341 to other jails terms, Supreme Judicial Council spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar said in a statement.

Iraq declared victory in December against Islamic State which at one point controlled a third of the country.

11 people accused of terrorism-related charges had been executed in Iraq, which according to New York-based Human Rights Watch is the world’s number fourth executioner ever, the justice ministry reported, on Monday.