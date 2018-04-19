Latest controversy in politics: BJP National Secretary calls Kanimozhi “illegitimate”

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Kanimozhi is a politician, poet, and journalist. She is a Member of Parliament, representing Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha.

Recently Kanimozhi had voiced her comments on Twitter when Governor Banwarilal Purohit had patted the cheeks of a female journalist, who took offense to the action.

Kanimozhi on Tuesday tweeted: “Even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being.”

To which the BJP National Secretary H Raja tweeted: “Would journalists question the leader who made his illegitimate child, from an illegitimate relationship, a Rajya Sabha MP, just like they questioned the Governor? Memories of Chidambaram Udayakumar, Anna Nagar Ramesh, Perambalur Sadiq Basha would haunt them.”

Although Kanimozhi’s name was not mentioned, the hint was obvious and has created a fresh controversy.

Kanimozhi is the daughter of Karunanidhi’s third wife Rajathi and Raja’s reference to “memories” of some incidents relate to some infamous deaths that had occurred during various periods of DMK rule in the state.

Kanimozhi reacted to Raja’s tweet saying she would not respond to him nor would she stoop so low like Raja.

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram has come to Kanimozhi’s defense. He tweeted: