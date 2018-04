This is a breaking news. Fuel prices in the nation rise again.

Yet again the fuel price has risen, burning a hole in the common man’s wallet.

This is the fuel price on the 19th of April, 2018.

DELHI

PETROL: 74.07

DESIEL: 65.27

KOLKATA

PETROL: 76.77

DESIEL: 67.97

MUMBAI

PETROL: 81.92

DESIEL: 69.50

CHENNAI

PETROL: 76.84

DESIEL: 68.86

Further details awaiting.