One more Indian state for death penalty for rapists

Maximum punishment for rapists- that was the law adopted by certain states in India.

And with the Kathua-Unnao rape case being made public and demanding justice for the victims, this law is once again reinforced.

“It is necessary that rapists get strict punishment.” This is what Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government will ask the Centre to amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists. “We are going to send a letter to the Centre to make necessary amendments to award capital punishment to rapists,” said the CM in a statement released in Lucknow.

READ ALSO: BJP ministers hands in resignation letters over Kathua rape case

This comment was made public in a meeting that was held to review the law and order and comes into effect to the massive outrage over the Kathua-Unnao rape cases.

In the Unnao rape case- a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the accused of raping a 17-year old; while the Kathua rape case saw the brutal kidnap, gang rape, and murder of an 8-year-old.

Adityanath said the state government had a zero-tolerance policy against crimes.

“From beat constable to the SP—all should be made accountable and answerable. The senior officials should keep an eye and ensure immediate action against those found guilty of laxity,” he said.

The chief minister emphasized that crime against women should be checked and 1090 women power line should be strengthened and the ‘anti-Romeo squads’ should also be associated with them.

“The police should also do foot patrolling and establish a dialogue with people. Those having dubious past should not be made SHOs,” he said.