Picture of Mohanlal from the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni will make you astonished

One of the big productions in the making in Mollywood, Kayamkulam Kochunni has provided several reasons for cinephiles to get excited. But the latest picture from the sets is bound to increase your respect for Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who is also an integral part of the project.

In the photo, Mohanlal has his left leg raised laterally, resting it on a block of wood which is a couple of feet tall. The actor looks at ease striking the pose, with his arms casually crossed across his chest. It is laudable that the 56-year-old superstar continues to grand younger stars a run for their money with his physical agility. In fact, Mohanlal recently made waves with his stunning look for Odiyan, according to the reports, he lost 18 kgs to get in shape for his younger role in the movie.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film which is set in the 19th century will narrate the story inspired by legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni, who is Kerala’s own Robin Hood. The film also stars Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Sunny Wayne and Babu Antony. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year