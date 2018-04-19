Prisoners to receive degree certificates at University campus

Being a student and passing your education with flying colors is a dream come true. Particularly when the student receives the certificate stating that they have passed.

To some, the feeling is that of achievement, while for others it is relief that it is finally over.

For these students, it will be the former.

In all, 106 student prisoners that include both men and women will receive their degrees at the 22nd anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar University on Friday. The prisoners are from Central Prisons of Cherlapalli and Warangal in Telangana and from Rajahmundry and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor and Chancellor of BR Ambedkar University, Mr. E.S.L. Narasimhan will award MPhil and Ph.D. degrees, gold medals, and prizes while Prof N.V. Varghese, Vice-Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address.

In total, 34,387 candidates who have qualified during the year 2017 are eligible to receive degrees/diplomas/certificates at the convocation ceremony, which will be held on the campus.

This year, two scholars will be given MPhil degrees and three scholars will get their PhDs, said Prof K. Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University.

This apart, the University will award 36 gold medals, including 13 for UG and 23 for PG and also four book prizes-three for UG and one for PG.