Do you know ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan ruined this couple’s life

King of romance, Badshaah of Bollywood, King Khan are among just a few names by which we know Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, if you’re a 90s kid, then your definition or the concept of “love “would have been influenced to a great extent by Shah Rukh Khan and his movies. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kal Ho Na Ho, or the more recent one, Jab Harry Met Sejal, a major chunk of SRK movies have taught us all a thing or two about “love”. As Shah Rukh himself stated in one of his interviews, that after doing so many romantic movies, he himself has become love. So it came as a bit of surprise (read shock) to us when we came across the first line of the love story of a Mumbai couple that read, “Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life!” on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

How can the man who epitomizes ‘love’ ruin the life of a couple? Intrigued, we clicked on the post and began scanning it. The more we read, the less hazy the picture became. The most recent post on the official page of the said account narrated in detail how a sweet, innocent girl believed in the idea of love, as she witnessed in the Bollywood romantic films (of which SRK is an integral and perhaps the most significant part). She dreamt of having the picture perfect proposal from the man of her dreams and imagined how violins would start playing in the backdrop and her hair will be blown back with a gust of wind.

But little did she know that the truth is always stranger than fiction. So when she didn’t get a ‘surprise’ proposal from her significant other, she decided to take the matters in her own hands and planned a surprise filmy proposal for her beau on his birthday (now that’s who we would call a true blue SRK fanatic). Though she didn’t get her dream-romantic filmy proposal, she made sure that the love of her life did get one.

Here’s her entire story in her own words. Read on to know how exactly Shah Rukh Khan ruined the life of this Mumbai couple:

“Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life! Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the ‘perfect proposal’ from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring. But that never happened. In fact, we found ourselves in the middle of this mess where I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya! We’d been dating for 3 years, but the majority of that time was spent on bringing our families together. At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married –so he never even tried to ‘surprise’ me with a proposal. Amidst all this drama of a big, fat Indian wedding, I realised– I never had my filmy moment! So, on his birthday, I decided to take the matter into my own hands. I planned a surprise party at the restaurant where we had our first date, and as soon as he walked in– I asked the DJ to play “Marry Me” by Bruno Mars and fell to my knees when he walked in. I said ‘Ashish Aggrawal– I want to spend the rest of my life laughing, crying and fighting with you– will you marry me?’ He looked at me, smirked, pulled me in for a hug and whispered – ‘let’s hope our kids aren’t as filmy!’And just like that, I created the moment I’d been waiting for..why do women have to wait for the guy to propose? It’s a new day, new age– if you like him, then maybe you should put a ring on it!”