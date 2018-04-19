Simple delicious coconut chutney to grace your Kerala breakfast table

Did you make that delicious sweet-tangy tomato chutney? Then try out this coconut chutney recipe.

Kerala Coconut Chutney

Coconut is an integral part of Kerala cuisine. From rice to bread, it is used extensively by Keralites in cooking. This chutney is perfect for serving with dosas and idli. Here’s how to prepare it.

Ingredients

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/2-inch ginger

1 green chili

10-15 curry leaves

1/4 cup onion

2 whole red chilies

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

Salt to taste

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon oil

How To Prepare

Mix the onion, green chilies, ginger, and coconut and grind with salt and water.

Sauté the curry leaves, onion pieces, whole red chilies, and mustard.

Mix it with the ground paste after taking it off the flame.

Add some water. The chutney is ready.