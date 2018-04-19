Sri Reddy Apologises to mom and Star Pawan Kalyan for behaving badly

Sri Reddy who made comments on casting couch in TFI has gathered major support from many women in the Industry and outside. But she almost became alone with after making disgusting comments against Pawan Kalyan.

She scolded unnecessarily Pawan Kalyan and even his mother in front of media. This brought huge backlash and many asked her to apologize on live TV. Today, in a series of posts on social media, she issued a public apology to Pawan Kalyan’s Mother for making those comments. She said she is gathering all the evidence and she won’t let the issue of Casting couch dilute.

She said that she did not imply everyone to be involved in this casting couch and if anyone felt that way, she asked for forgiveness. She also said that she will reveal the truth and dark secrets about her friend, Madhavi Latha, soon.

She addressed Pawan Kalyan fans as her friends and asked them to forgive her taking her as their sister and she committed a grave mistake. She also said that she will reveal the truth about Jeevitha Rajasekhar, and Gayathri Gupta soon. Read her posts below:

