Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked by a Brazilian group

The Supreme Court of India’s website has been hacked, according to the reports it was hacked by a Brazilian group. The website currently shows it is under maintenance in progress. The website was allegedly hacked by a Brazilian hacking group. The screenshot shows the Supreme Court website with “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over it.

The message also displays to have a picture of a Cannabis leaf with code in its. The message also had lines written in Portuguese, which translate to ‘I love you, beautiful little girl, best friend I ever had and smile my little girl,’ based on the Google Translate app.

Currently, the Supreme Court website is not accessible. Cert-In is the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. The Supreme Court website went down moments after the court had delivered its verdict in the case of judge Loya’s death.

Earlier this month, websites of home, defence, law and labour ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack. However, senior officials at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team attributed this to a “technical configuration issue”.