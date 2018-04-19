There was a past for Raveena Tandon when she deeply loved an actor in his fifties

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is very beautiful actress among all the actress in the industry. In the 90s, Raveena was very popular in India. She has done the highest number of movies with Bollywood actors Govinda. She was now 44 years old and was married to film distributor Anil Thadani.

Akshay Kumar is the biggest star of Bollywood. He is now top of his career for his extra qualities for acting. He did something extraordinary in his movies which other actors could not.

Raveena was in deep love with this Khiladi star Akshay Kumar. Their love story bloomed with their movie Mohra (1994) in which they played the lead role.

Akshay was impressed with Raveena’s beauty which brought them close enough.

According to the media, after that movie, they started dating for a long time. They were spotted together on many occasions.

Raveena also refused to work in movies as she was going to marry Akshay. Let me know you that their engagement had also happened. But due to some personal problems they were separated.