These hot Bollywood actresses failed to impress in a bikini look

This article will tell you the actresses in Bollywood who wore a bikini but failed to impress the audience and their decision turned ugly for them.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is in the discussions these days for her marriage rumours, according to the reports, Sonam Kapoor is going to marry with Aanand Ahuja. Sonam who always nailed with her outfits also has got failed when it comes to being sexy and her bikini look. She wore a bikini in film Bewakoofiyan and she was not got appreciated for her bikini look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a bikini in Vikas Bahl’s film Shaandaar, now this is something that doesn’t get the digest.

Kajol

Even most traditional actress Kajol wore a bikini in one film and she was disastrous in that look.

Sridevi

Well, the late actress Sridevi also wore a bikini in one film and she looked fat in that bikini look.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu did sports bikini look in Varun Dhawan starrer film Judwaa 2 but it looks like that Taapsee didn’t choose right bikini to get a perfect sexy look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the sexiest actresses of Bollywood but despite that, she didn’t impress us in Baar Baar Dekho. However, she looked very hot in Dhoom 3 song Kamli.