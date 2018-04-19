This hot actress is Priyanka Chopra’s younger sister: See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is the most successful actress at present not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood also. She has a huge fan following in the country and abroad.

Third party image reference

Parineeti Chopra is Priyanka’s younger sister. It is not a secret thing and we all knew it but this unknown fact.

Third party image reference

Meera Chopra, also known as Maila or Meera Chopra, is an Indian actress and model who appears in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra.

Third party image reference

Moreover, she has also played the lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie ‘1920: London’. However, the movie couldn’t do well at the box-office.

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Also Read: After Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Yet another Bollywood actress Launch Her Own Clothing Brand